As Punjab grapples with one of the worst floods in its history, several Bollywood celebrities and their foundations have come forward to extend aid, ensuring timely relief and rehabilitation for affected families. Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation, in partnership with local NGOs, is actively supporting flood-hit communities by distributing essential relief kits. These kits include medicines, hygiene supplies, food items, mosquito nets, tarpaulin sheets, folding beds, cotton mattresses, and other necessities. The initiative will cover nearly 1,500 households across Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka, and Firozpur districts, addressing immediate health, safety, and shelter needs while helping families rebuild their lives with dignity.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation extends flood relief to 1,500 families in Punjab

Earlier, Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation also mobilized resources for the rescue efforts. The organisation dispatched five boats, of which three are actively being used to rescue stranded residents, deliver food supplies, and support volunteers. The remaining two boats were formally handed over at the Ferozepur border. Additionally, Punjab Tourism Chairman Deepak Bali confirmed that the foundation has pledged to adopt flood-affected border villages near Husainiwala once the situation stabilises.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has contributed Rs 5 crores towards the relief and rehabilitation work in Punjab. Sharing his thoughts, the actor said: “I maintain my view on this. Yes, I am giving Rs 5 crores for buying relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to 'donate' to anyone? I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand. For me, it's my sewa, my very small contribution. I pray that the natural calamity that has struck my brothers and sisters in Punjab passes soon. Rab mehr kare.”

On the ground, actor Randeep Hooda was among the first to extend direct help. He flew to Punjab soon after the floods and joined relief efforts personally, assisting rescue teams and helping distribute aid.

