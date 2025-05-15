The Indian film industry, a global powerhouse known for its vibrant storytelling and picturesque shooting locations, has taken a firm stand against Turkey as a filming destination. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have jointly called for a boycott, citing Turkey’s growing diplomatic support for Pakistan amid escalating tensions with India. This move reflects the industry’s prioritization of national interest over commercial ties, as articulated by FWICE’s guiding principle, “Nation Comes First.”

The boycott call comes in the wake of heightened India-Pakistan tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor, a military operation launched on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was a response to a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which claimed several lives and reignited cross-border hostilities. Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s public endorsement of Islamabad’s leadership and its alleged supply of drones used in airspace violations, has drawn sharp criticism in India.

FWICE, representing over 3.5 lakh professionals across 36 crafts in India’s media and entertainment sector, issued a press release urging filmmakers to reconsider Turkey as a shooting location. “Turkey’s consistent positioning in support of Pakistan raises concerns regarding national integrity and security,” the statement read. “We believe it is not in the best interests of the Indian film industry to invest or collaborate in any form that could indirectly benefit such a nation.” The appeal extends to production houses, directors, actors, and crew members, urging them to stand in solidarity with India’s national interests.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor to FWICE and president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, emphasized the industry’s nationalist ethos. “Every filmmaker in our country is a nationalist. There might be differences in opinion, but when it comes to the nation, no one compromises,” Pandit told The Hindu. He highlighted India’s past support for Turkey during crises, such as providing medicines and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, making Turkey’s alignment with Pakistan “surprising and unfortunate.” Pandit also noted that the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association and the Western India Film Producers’ Association have pledged their support for the boycott.

The boycott extends beyond filmmaking. AICWA has imposed a ban on Turkish actors, filmmakers, and production houses working in India, with a directive to review and terminate existing contracts with Turkish entities. “Strict action will be taken against any individual or entity found violating this decision,” AICWA stated, underscoring its commitment to enforcing the boycott.

Turkey has long been a favored filming location for Bollywood, with its stunning landscapes and historic sites featured in blockbuster films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Race 2. The Indian film industry’s presence has significantly boosted Turkish tourism, with many Indian travelers visiting locations popularized by these films. However, the boycott is expected to deal a blow to Turkey’s tourism and trade ties with India, which are already under strain. Indian travel platforms such as EaseMyTrip, Ixigo, and Cox & Kings have suspended bookings to Turkey, while traders have begun boycotting Turkish apples and marble. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a broader economic boycott.

