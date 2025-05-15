Chapter 2 Drip, the purpose-led fashion label founded by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty, has announced the successful close of a strategic investment round. Backed by a growing community and guided by mentors Ashni Biyani and Kishore Biyani—stalwarts of the Indian retail landscape—this milestone marks a new phase for the brand.

Rhea and Showik Chakraborty’s Chapter 2 drip secures strategic investment, plans first on-ground store

Rooted in storytelling, transformation, and emotional authenticity, Chapter 2 Drip has steadily built a community that connects through shared experiences, second chances, and bold self-expression—using fashion as a canvas for deeper meaning.

Following successful collaborations with cultural icons like Tinder and Kingfisher, Chapter 2 Drip will now open its first on-ground experiential store in the second half of May 2025. The space aims to be more than just a retail destination—it’s a sanctuary for self-expression, community, and creativity.

“This partnership is deeply personal and profoundly strategic,” said Rhea Chakraborty, co-founder of Chapter 2 Drip. “We believe clothing is a medium of self-expression, transformation, and healing. This next phase allows us to bring that belief to life in a more tangible, immersive way.”

Showik Chakraborty, co-founder and CEO, added, “From the beginning, Chapter 2 Drip has been about people—about stories that deserve to be seen, heard, and worn. With this new support and our first physical space, we’re excited to welcome our community into the world we’ve been building.”

The investment will support Chapter 2 Drip’s continued digital growth, launch of its flagship store, and further development of emotionally resonant fashion that empowers individuality and embraces vulnerability.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty pens emotional note as ‘Fauji Daughter’ amid Indo-Pak tensions; salutes armed forces families

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.