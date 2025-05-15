A WhatsApp message claims Tinnu Anand threatened to attack stray dogs with a hockey stick near his home, leading to condemnation from actors like Shweta Gulati and Karishma Tanna.

Actor-director Tinnu Anand is facing backlash after a message he sent threatening to harm stray dogs with a hockey stick in his Mumbai society surfaced online. A police complaint has been filed against him.

Actor Tinnu Anand faces backlash over WhatsApp message threatening to harm stray dogs with ‘hockey stick’

In a WhatsApp message now circulating on social media, Tinnu Anand allegedly threatened to attack stray dogs near his home with a hockey stick, warning animal lovers to either take them in or face consequences.

Tinnu Anand’s message drew strong criticism from animal rights activists, locals, and social media users for its aggressive tone. In response, society resident Aanchal Chaddha filed a complaint at Versova Police Station, leading to police intervention.

In the message, Tinnu Anand wrote, “Have come back after a horrifying shoot to be greeted by terrifying dogs barking and not knowing who to bite next… Challenge taken. Have a hockey stick to face them… am warning all dog lovers hereon… take them home OR then face my wrath… my society is given advance notice.”

The message sparked intense backlash on social media. Actor Shweta Gulati commented, “Had such massive respect for this man, which is lost today. What a fool. Let’s pray he gets beaten soon.”

Karishma Tanna also reacted, stating, “To all those animal haters n supporting this veteran actor. It’s heartbreaking and shameful to see people supporting violence against innocent dogs — and even worse, threatening to harm them. This isn’t just inhuman, it’s a complete failure of empathy. Animals can’t speak, but we can — and we must. If you find joy in hurting or hating those who only know love and loyalty, it says more about your darkness than theirs.”

As reported by The Free Press Journal, senior animal rights activist and Mumbai Police officer Sudhir Kudalkar stated that the police have requested the actor to submit a written apology.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the actor responded to the criticism, saying, “This is absolutely what I meant because my daughter has broken her wrist and she’s been treated since the last one month and it cost me Rs. 90,000 for her being operated twice now. Her pet dog was attacked by 3 stray dogs in our society and in trying to save her dog she fell and broke her wrist. I want to talk to these dog lovers. If they doubt these dogs so much they feed them, they look after them, then why not put a leash on them? Ask the convenience store near the society - his delivery man has been attacked twice and now they have stopped delivering because they don’t want to be attacked by the dogs.”

He added, “I'm 80 years old and if any dog attacks me, I have every right to defend myself. That is what I meant. That is what these people should have understood anyway. Everyone's got diuretic fingers, you know, moving towards the mobiles, typing away messages, which is fine with me because I'm ignoring it completely because I know what I have written. This is not the first case where dogs have attacked. There's so many cases when these incidents have happened. It's not to attack dogs, it's just to defend myself and I have every right to.”

