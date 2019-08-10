La Trobe University announces the ‘Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship’ at IFFM 2019

La Trobe University has announced the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship, providing a life-changing opportunity for an aspiring female researcher from India. Aligned to Shah Rukh Khan’s leadership on humanitarian and social justice causes this prestigious four-year PhD scholarship aims to inspire a female researcher from India to undertake research to help find solutions to the growing challenges of our time. The scholarship is being introduced in recognition of Mr Khan’s dedication to women’s empowerment, through his MEER Foundation. The candidate will be supported with a four-year research scholarship valued in excess of $200,000 (AUD) to be completed at La Trobe’s state-of-the-art facilities in Melbourne, Australia.

The announcement was made during Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to La Trobe University as chief guest of the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. La Trobe is the first Australian University to award Shah Rukh Khan with an Honorary Degree, Doctor of Letters (honoris causa), in recognition of his wide-ranging humanitarian work, including establishing the Meer Foundation to support and empower women who have survived acid attacks in India.

Talking about the same Shah Rukh Khan said, “As a passionate advocate for women’s equality and empowerment, I am delighted that this scholarship will give an Indian woman a chance to pursue research in a field which is likely to lead her towards an exciting and a successful career. I thank the La Trobe University wholeheartedly for giving someone this wonderful opportunity”.

