EXCLUSIVE: Madhurima Tuli speaks on starring opposite John Abraham in Tehran; says her character brings “calm to his chaos”

Bollywood actress Madhurima Tuli is all set to make a powerful on-screen return, this time alongside action star John Abraham in the much-anticipated film Tehran. In what promises to be a pivotal role, Madhurima steps into the shoes of John’s wife—a character layered with strength, sensitivity, and grace.

EXCLUSIVE: Madhurima Tuli speaks on starring opposite John Abraham in Tehran; says her character brings “calm to his chaos”

Speaking about her role, Madhurima shared, “I’m playing John’s wife in the film, where I bring calmness into his chaotic life. It’s a strong, independent woman’s role—something I really connected with.”

Known for her versatility and commanding presence, Madhurima is expected to bring a refreshing emotional depth to the narrative. While Tehran is pegged as a high-octane thriller with geopolitical undertones, her character seems to ground the story in emotion, offering balance to the intensity John Abraham brings to the screen.

This pairing of John and Madhurima is already generating buzz, not just for the film’s gripping premise but also for the unexpected yet compelling chemistry the two actors promise to deliver.

With Tehran shaping up to be both a thrilling ride and a heartfelt story, Madhurima’s fans have every reason to be excited.

Also Read: Exclusive: John Abraham opens up about the ‘heartbreaking’ decision of skipping theatrical release of Tehran; says, “Because of the controversies around, theatres were a little wary”

More Pages: Tehran Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.