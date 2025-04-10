Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt have recently ventured into the alcohol business, and now Ajay Devgn has joined the league with an impressive debut in the global alcobev space. He has introduced a premium 21-year-old single malt named GlenJourneys, priced at Rs. 50,000. Known for his diverse roles over the years, Ajay is now also an investor in Cartel Bros—the company behind the globally acclaimed Glenwalk, launched last year in collaboration with Sanjay Dutt.

Ajay Devgn becomes investor and partner in Cartel Bros’ GlenJourneys, a single malt whisky priced at Rs. 50,000

In an open chat with CNBC-TV18, the Bollywood star discussed his personal journey with alcohol, the rising international acclaim for Indian single malts, and his latest move into the whisky industry.

Ajay Devgn has come on board Cartel Bros as both an investor and a partner for GlenJourneys. Best known for iconic roles like Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam, Devgn candidly shared that he once had a reputation for being a heavy drinker. “I’ve enjoyed drinking good alcohol ever since I was legally qualified to drink,” he admitted.

Devgn experienced a turning point when he chose to give up alcohol completely. “I went to a wellness spa, and since then, I didn’t feel like drinking at all,” he recalled. After staying sober for a year, he gradually began exploring more refined spirits and developed an appreciation for single malts. “Now, I only have two small drinks a day. The bold flavour of the malt is something I love,” he said.

The first release of the brand includes only 1,200 bottles, which will be rolled out in two phases and sold exclusively through travel retail in India and internationally. Devgn highlighted that the emphasis isn’t on pricing but on delivering a niche, high-quality product for those who appreciate craftsmanship. With a price tag of Rs. 50,000–60,000 in India and around Rs. 30,000 globally, GlenJourneys is aimed at connoisseurs as a premium, limited-edition whisky.

Indian single malts have been steadily gaining global acclaim, winning honours at renowned international awards. This growing demand provided the perfect opportunity for Devgn to enter the whisky space. Ajay recalled, “I’m more of a fashion guy, but when I met my partner in the form of Moksh Sani and tasted the whisky, I was hooked. That’s when we decided to create something together.” That moment sparked the idea for a collaboration, ultimately leading to the launch of GlenJourneys, a premium single malt whisky brand.

Looking ahead, Devgn has ambitious plans for GlenJourneys. “We want to take GlenJourneys worldwide,” he stated. The next release, expected in August, will showcase whisky aged in cask finishes, with older expressions planned for the future. The broader goal is to position GlenJourneys as a global brand, with travel retail serving as a key distribution channel.

Ajay added, “Brands are built in travel retail, and once you see our product on shelves at airports or duty-free shops, that’s when people really take notice.”

