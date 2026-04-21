The upcoming project with director Tinu Desai gains momentum as the actor reportedly receives the title without negotiations, reflecting strong industry ties.

Ahan Shetty has reportedly secured the title Sanki for his upcoming film, adding fresh momentum to his next project with director Tinu Desai. In an industry where film titles are often finalised through formal channels and internal discussions, the actor is said to have taken a more personal route to make it happen.

Ahan Shetty secures title Sanki for next film after personally approaching Sajid Nadiadwala

According to reports, the title was previously owned by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who had initially planned to use it for another project. That film was reportedly also connected to Ahan at an earlier stage. However, when the actor wanted to use the title for a different venture, he is said to have directly reached out to Nadiadwala instead of relying on intermediaries.

Sources suggest the conversation was resolved smoothly, with no lengthy negotiations involved. Nadiadwala reportedly agreed to hand over the title as a goodwill gesture, highlighting the warm relationship he shares with Ahan and the Shetty family. The producer had introduced Ahan to Bollywood with Tadap, which marked the actor’s big-screen debut.

The development also underlines how personal equations and long-standing associations continue to play an important role in the Hindi film industry, even in matters as competitive as title registrations and project positioning. While official details of the storyline remain under wraps, the title Sanki has already sparked curiosity among fans and trade circles alike.

Ahan Shetty has steadily been building his presence in the industry, and the acquisition of a catchy, mass-friendly title for his upcoming release is expected to strengthen the film’s visibility. Industry observers believe titles often play a key role in creating early recall value, especially for younger stars looking to establish their own identity.

The actor was recently seen receiving appreciation for his role in Border 2, which also featured Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala continues to remain active as one of the industry’s leading producers, with the recently released O’Romeo, headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

With Sanki now reportedly locked, attention is likely to shift toward casting details, the first look, and the official announcement of Ahan Shetty’s next big-screen outing.

Also Read: Ahan Shetty and Shaad Ali’s intense romantic drama shoot is set for early summer

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