A Pakistan-based fashion label, Wajayesha Official, has come under online scrutiny after sharing AI-edited images of Alia Bhatt to promote its latest collection, prompting questions from social media users about whether the actor had authorised the campaign.

Pakistan-based brand uses AI images of Alia Bhatt to promote collection; actor yet to respond

The label posted a set of images that appeared to show Alia Bhatt wearing outfits from its Pure Sheesha Silk collection. The caption suggested that the actor admired the designs and encouraged customers to place orders. The brand wrote, "EVEN ALIA BHATT LIKE OUR PURE SHEESHA SILK COLLECTION !!"

Soon after the post went live, several users pointed out inconsistencies in the visuals. While the images initially appeared convincing, many viewers noticed that they were not original campaign photographs. Instead, they seemed to be AI-generated edits in which the actor’s face and upper body were digitally placed onto the brand’s outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by You dream it , we sew it 🪡🧵 (@wajayesha.official)

The post quickly triggered reactions from social media users, with many questioning whether the actor was aware of the campaign. One user asked, "Does Alia even know about this?" while another warned the brand about possible legal consequences, writing, "She will sue you!"

The label responded to the criticism with a lighthearted remark, replying, "Viral karein please ki unko bhi pata chal jaye," suggesting that users help spread the post so the actor would notice it. When another user again raised the possibility of legal action, the brand responded, "No she will not."

As of now, Alia Bhatt has not publicly responded to the post or the use of the altered images.

Also Read: Mini Mathur REACTS to rumours of taking dig at Alia Bhatt over awards show hosting: “It is all nonsense”

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