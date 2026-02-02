Riding the momentum from his widely successful Border 2, actor Ahan Shetty is set to reunite with cinematic storytelling in a new intense romantic drama directed by Shaad Ali, with principal photography expected to begin by March–April this year. The project marks a creative collaboration between one of Bollywood’s emerging performers and a filmmaker known for his work in memorable love stories.

Ahan Shetty and Shaad Ali’s intense romantic drama shoot is set for early summer

Following Border 2’s robust box office performance, Ahan has expanded his slate with three new film commitments, one of which is this yet-untitled romance that blends action with emotional depth. “It’s an intense action love story, something I’m returning to after Tadap [2021]. I like such intense characters and the depth they carry,” Shetty told Mid-Day, underlining his interest in roles that challenge him artistically.

The film has been in development, with the creative team currently finalising both the script and music ahead of the planned shoot. Shetty — who is the son of veteran actor Suniel Shetty — described his experience working with director Shaad Ali as collaborative and reassuring. “Shaad sir knows exactly what he wants. I’m excited to work with him because we understand each other. I think he’ll get a great performance out of me. I believe in completely surrendering to my director,” he said.

While further details about the supporting cast and production schedule have yet to be confirmed, the film’s early planning reflects a deliberate approach, with flexibility in its shoot dates as creative elements come together.

