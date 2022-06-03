comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.06.2022 | 1:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Marvel to release Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder on July 7 in India, a day before US release

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Marvel Studios’ Big Ticket cosmic adventure Thor: Love and Thunder to release in India on 7th July, 2022, a day before US release! Audiences will see their favourite Avenger Thor back onscreen after 3 years post Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel to release Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder on July 7 in India, a day before US release

Marvel to release Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder on July 7 in India, a day before US release

Thor: Love and Thunder will see the blockbuster duo Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi reuniting after five years post the superb success of Thor Ragnarok and such is the fervent excitement & unprecedented demand here, that the big ticket entertainer will witness an earlier theatrical release, one day before the US market.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvel India (@marvel_india)

Also Read: Thor: Love and Thunder: All you wanted to know about Christian Bale’s Gorr the God butcher

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Singer K K had an underlying heart…

Check out Esha Gupta SEDUCING Bobby Deol in…

FURO sports shoes welcomes Shahid Kapoor as…

After Uttar Pradesh, Akshay Kumar starrer…

NCT 127’s Jungwoo diagnosed with Covid-19…

Former APRIL member Lee Naeun officially…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification