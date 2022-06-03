Marvel Studios’ Big Ticket cosmic adventure Thor: Love and Thunder to release in India on 7th July, 2022, a day before US release! Audiences will see their favourite Avenger Thor back onscreen after 3 years post Avengers: Endgame.

Thor: Love and Thunder will see the blockbuster duo Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi reuniting after five years post the superb success of Thor Ragnarok and such is the fervent excitement & unprecedented demand here, that the big ticket entertainer will witness an earlier theatrical release, one day before the US market.

