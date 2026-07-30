Adnan Sami has recorded a new song for Akshay Kumar's upcoming family entertainer directed by Anees Bazmee, slated for release on December 4, 2026.

Singer Adnan Sami has given fans an exciting update about Akshay Kumar's upcoming untitled film. The musician recently revealed that he has recorded a song for the project and shared a glimpse from the recording studio on social media. Taking to Instagram, Adnan posted a picture featuring himself alongside director Anees Bazmee and music composer Anand Raaj Anand. The trio appeared to be in high spirits as they posed together after the recording session.

Adnan Sami records song for Akshay Kumar’s next with Anees Bazmee: “We had a blast”

Adnan Sami Shares Recording Studio Update

Sharing the picture, Adnan wrote, "Just recorded a lovely song for an upcoming film of @akshaykumar, directed by the incredible @aneesbazmee with music composed by the fabulous @anandraajanandofficial. We had a blast during the recording session!"

While he did not reveal further details about the song, his post confirmed his association with the much-awaited project, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

About Akshay Kumar's next with Anees Bazmee

The yet-untitled film is slated to hit theatres on December 4, 2026. Described as a big-screen family entertainer, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

The cast also includes Vidya Balan, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri. Notably, the film marks the on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, a pairing that has delivered several successful films over the years and continues to enjoy strong audience appeal.

Kerala schedule wrapped

Earlier in May 2026, the makers completed a major shooting schedule in Kerala. At the time, reports suggested that a new still featuring Akshay Kumar would be unveiled soon as the film progressed through production.

The project is backed by producers Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in collaboration with Cape of Good Films and Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also marks the landmark 60th production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations, led by producer Dil Raju.

Also Read: SCOOP: After Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Kartik Aaryan again in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

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