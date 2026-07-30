Vicky Kaushal will reportedly gain over 25 kg for Mahavatar and reunite with fitness coach Tejas Lalwani. His transformation begins in September.

Vicky Kaushal is reportedly preparing for another dramatic physical transformation for his upcoming mythological film Mahavatar. According to a report by Mid-Day, the actor will reunite with fitness coach Tejas Lalwani, who previously helped him prepare for Chhaava (2025), as he gears up to play the legendary warrior sage Parashurama.

Vicky Kaushal to gain over 25 kg for Mahavatar, reunites with Chhaava fitness coach: Report

The report states that Kaushal's training will begin in September, nearly three months before the film is expected to go on floors in December. This time, the actor is said to undergo an even more demanding transformation than he did for Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal to Undergo Major Physical Transformation for Mahavatar

As per the report, Kaushal will reportedly gain more than 25 kilograms to convincingly portray Parashurama, one of Hindu mythology's most powerful and revered figures. A source quoted by the publication revealed that the actor had previously increased his weight from 80 kg to 105 kg for Chhaava. However, for Mahavatar, he is expected to appear even larger to match the traditional depiction of Parashurama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The source said that Parashurama is described in ancient texts as a towering personality blessed with invincibility and immortality. To reflect that image on screen, Kaushal will need a broad chest, immense physical strength, and the ability to convincingly wield the divine axe, parashu, during several action sequences.

Training, Diet and Recovery to Drive the Transformation

According to the report, Kaushal's preparation will revolve around three key aspects: training, nutrition, and recovery. Fitness coach Tejas Lalwani and nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri have reportedly designed an intensive programme focused on building muscle mass and strength. His workouts are expected to include compound exercises such as squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and pull-ups, with progressive increases in weight and repetitions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejas Lalwani (@tejaslalwani)

On the nutrition front, his daily calorie intake is said to increase by 250 to 500 calories to support muscle growth. His diet will reportedly include protein-rich foods along with nuts, dairy products, and whole grains to aid the transformation.

Recovery is also expected to play a crucial role. The report states that Kaushal will require around eight hours of sleep every night to support muscle repair. Additionally, each muscle group will reportedly get at least 48 hours of rest before being trained again, allowing for proper recovery and sustained physical development.

Mahavatar will mark Kaushal's second collaboration with fitness coach Tejas Lalwani after Chhaava. The duo previously worked together on the historical drama, where the actor underwent a significant body transformation to portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Also Read: “Jaan Ka Janamdin”: Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif on her 43rd birthday with a loved-up picture

More Pages: Mahavatar Box Office Collection

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