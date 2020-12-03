Just days after the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, Sidharth Malhotra was all set to start shooting for his action thriller, Thadam in Delhi with debutant Vardhan Ketkar as the director. However, things have taken a massive turnaround in the last eight months. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively discovered that the action thriller for now has been indefinitely put on hold.

“Sidharth was very excited to act in a double role thriller, and however, the lockdown gave him the time to introspect his choices. He felt that the adaptation was not upto the mark and hence, from August end, he sat down on the script himself with his director, Vardhan Ketkar. They churned out multiple drafts for the adaptation however; none of them could fit well as per the Hindi sensibilities. Sid feels the audience consumption pattern for films will change in the pandemic and doesn't want to sign on for anything that he has even the slightest of the doubt on, as he feels responsible about the content he gets out for his fans and cinegoers. That’s when Sidharth and his producer partners, Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar decided to put the film on hold,” says a source.

That’s not all, the trio is now on the lookout to collaborate on another film and they are exploring options ranging from a remake to a fresh script. “Sid is committed to do a film for Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar, and there will be more clarity by March end about the project they are collaborating on. While Thadam has been put on hold for the time being, you never know, if they manage to pull off a miracle by reworking the script for the Pan-Indian audience. But as things stand at present, Thadam is on the back burner,” the source further said.

In the meantime, Sid will start shooting for producer Ronnie Screwvala’s upcoming spy thriller from February and will jump into the prep for the role of a stylish spy by mid-December. “Being a spy, comparisons are bound to happen with Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. However, there has been a conscious effort in designing a character that’s different from what the two superstar did in Tiger and War. It’s an outstanding espionage thriller, whose strength lies in the thrills, unlike the other two films which were a blend of thrill and action. Watch-out for Sid in a never seen before avatar.”

