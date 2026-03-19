Dhurandhar The Revenge began its theatrical run on March 19, 2026, following paid previews a day earlier. As the Aditya Dhar directorial continues to receive positive early reactions, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has shared a note praising the filmmaker’s dedication and vision.

Aditya Dhar worked till 2:30 am on Dhurandhar: The Revenge release day, reveals Mukesh Chhabra

Taking to social media, Chhabra revealed that Dhar was still working on the film at 2:30 am on the day of release. He described this level of commitment as rare and inspiring. While keeping his comments brief about the film itself, Chhabra said he had already watched it twice and expressed confidence that it would exceed expectations and make a strong impact.

This morning at 2:30 a.m., he was still working giving everything to the film till the very last moment. That kind of dedication is rare, and honestly, it’s inspiring.

I won’t say much because I’ve already seen the film twice… but trust me, this is going to shake everything.… pic.twitter.com/ot5aJvxknV — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 19, 2026

In a separate post, Chhabra wrote a longer note reflecting on his experience of working with Dhar. He described the filmmaker as a “genius” and spoke about the attention to detail, emotional depth and conviction that went into making Dhurandhar and its sequel.

Chhabra also highlighted Dhar’s approach to collaboration, noting the respect and warmth he extends to people he works with. He said that while audiences are now recognising Dhar’s work, there is much more to come from the filmmaker. "I just want to say this - Aditya, you are the real hero. Thank you for making me a part of your vision. And I know this is just the beginning. People only see 50% of what you're capable of." He continued, "What you've done with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge, people will be talking about these films for many, many years," read an excerpt of his note.

Referring to their time on the project, Chhabra recalled Dhar’s confidence during production and said that the final result reflects that belief. He added that the impact of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge will be discussed for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MCCC (@mukeshchhabracc)

Expressing gratitude, Chhabra thanked Dhar for including him in the film and said working with him feels special. He concluded by saying that he now considers himself not just a collaborator but also a fan.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is a Hindi-language spy action thriller and a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

Also Read: Madras High Court restrains illegal broadcast of Dhurandhar The Revenge till April 15

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