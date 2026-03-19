Building on the strong response and growing cultural relevance of Season 2, The Happy Pawdcast has announced a strategic merchandise collaboration with The Souled Store, marking a key milestone in the podcast’s evolution from a content property into a scalable lifestyle IP.

Sonali Bendre-led The Happy Pawdcast teams up with The Souled Store for co-branded line

Season 2 of The Happy Pawdcast demonstrated significant scale and engagement, having collaborated with leading pet experts and celebrity pet parents, reaching over 14 million pet lovers, and interacting with more than 23,000 users, with audiences consuming over 20,000 hours of content. The season also played a meaningful role in addressing key pet-care myths, championing responsible adoption, and amplifying conversations around stray animal welfare, reinforcing the show’s purpose-led positioning.

Hosted by Sonali Bendre along with her co-host Icy Behl, The Happy Pawdcast Season 2 saw heightened audience engagement, deeper conversations around responsible pet parenting, and strong traction across digital platforms. Featuring a compelling guest line-up that included Remo D’Souza, Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait, Rohan Joshi, Karan Wahi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Amala Akkineni, among others. Episodes featuring these celebrity pet parents sparked high engagement across platforms, resonating with audiences through candid conversations around responsible pet parenting, emotional well-being, and the everyday realities of life with pets.

Riding on this momentum, the collaboration with The Souled Store introduces a co-branded merchandise line, beginning with exclusive designs thoughtfully created to celebrate the everyday bond between pets and their parents.

Sonali Bendre, Host, The Happy Pawdcast, said, “Season 2 of The Happy Pawdcast reaffirmed how deeply people connect with stories around pets, responsibility, and companionship. This collaboration with The Souled Store is a natural extension of that bond, taking the conversations beyond the screen and turning shared emotions into something tangible for pet parents.”

Megha H Desai, Head, Marketing & Branded Content, Rose Audio Visuals, said, “With Season 2, The Happy Pawdcast evolved from a content property into a strong, community-led IP. The collaboration with The Souled Store reflects our approach to building meaningful extensions around our shows where audience insight, brand alignment, and scale come together.”

Vedang Patel, Co- Founder of The Souled Store said, “Pet parenting today is as much about identity and expression as it is about care and responsibility. Partnering with The Happy Pawdcast allowed us to tap into a deeply engaged, emotionally invested community and co-create designs that celebrate the everyday bond between pets and their parents in a way that feels authentic and accessible. This collaboration also reflects our larger commitment to animal welfare through initiatives like World For All, where we support and operate an animal care facility that has helped rescue and rehome hundreds of stray dogs and cats, reinforcing our belief that brands should stand for purpose beyond products.”

For The Happy Pawdcast, the partnership represents a natural extension of its IP beyond audio and video, translating community sentiment into tangible, consumer-facing products. For The Souled Store, the collaboration taps into a fast-growing, emotionally driven pet-parent audience, aligning with the brand’s focus on pop-culture-led, community-first merchandise.

Produced by RosePod, the podcasting division of Rose Audio Visuals, The Happy Pawdcast continues to demonstrate how creator-led IPs can evolve into meaningful brand ecosystems when backed by authentic storytelling and community trust.

Also Read: Sonali Bendre takes a nostalgic trip to the 90s; shares throwback photos saying “life was much simpler”

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