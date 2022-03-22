Priyanka Chopra has signed yet another Hollywood flick. She will star alongside Sienna Miller in Anthony Chen directorial based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel "Secret Daughter". Amazon Studios is negotiating a feature deal. Shruti Ganguly is set to adapt the novel.

According to a Deadline report, Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel "tells a global story through the eyes of two women interconnected by a child. Somer is a newly married physician in San Francisco who makes the devastating discovery that she will never be able to have children. The same year in India, a poor mother makes the heartbreaking choice to save her newborn daughter’s life by giving her away. Kavita will be haunted by that decision every moment for the rest of her life. Asha is the child who is adopted out of a Mumbai orphanage and binds the destinies of the two women. The novel follows both families, invisibly connected until Asha’s journey of self-discovery leads her back to India."

Priyanka Chopra is set to produce along with Mary Rohlich’s Purple Pebble Pictures, Sunset Lane Media’s David Beaubaire and Vanessa Lanci and Miller and Tori Cook.

