Colors’ new fiction show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii will bring together popular actors Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav in lead roles for the first time. The show is expected to be a one-of-a-kind romantic drama and will feature Fahmaan as a business tycoon Ravi Randhawa and Kritika as school teacher Pratiksha Parekh respectively. The upcoming show chronicles the lives of two people who belong to different strata of society but are bound by serendipity.

Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav to play the leads in new show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii revolves around a happy-go-lucky girl, who celebrates the little things in life, but is challenged by destiny. It is said that love has perfect timing. What happens when fates are at odds with love?

On essaying the role of Ravi, Fahmaan Khan says, “For me as an actor, nothing beats the excitement of being part of a new story. I am excited to essay the role of Ravi Randhawa in Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii. This show outlines how challenging and brutal fate can be when everything seems to be on one’s side. The character I essay has everything that it takes to be successful, but he's more than what meets the eye. It feels wonderful to be collaborating with one of the most successful television creators Ekta Kapoor and Colors, a channel that would mark another turning point in my career.”

Talking about her role in the show, Kritika Singh Yadav says, “I will be seen essaying the role of Pratiksha, a simple girl, who spreads joy with her optimism. Pratiksha and I have a lot in common and that’s what makes Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii more special for me. I am elated to join hands with Colors and the queen of television Ekta Kapoor for a show that has such an impactful storyline. I hope the viewers will enjoy the fresh on-screen pairing of me and Fahmaan."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes in support of his co-star Sumbul Touqeer; says, “She’s a fighter”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.