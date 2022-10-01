Veteran actress Asha Parekh was conferred with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award at the 68th National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan. The awards were delayed by a year due to the pandemic. The 79-year-old actress was honoured with the prestigious award by President Droupadi Murmu.

Asha Parekh receives Dada Saheb Phalke Award at National Film Awards: ‘The recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday’

Asha Parekh said, “It is a huge honour to have received the Dada Saheb Phalke award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday. This is the best honour I could get from the Government of India. I would like to thank the jury for the recognition that they have bestowed upon me, my long journey and fulfilling the journey in the film industry.” She is the recipient of the award for the year 2020.

She added, “Our film industry is the best place to be in. And I would like to suggest to the youngsters who are in this industry to have perseverance, determination, discipline, and to be grounded, and I congratulate all the awardees tonight.’

Last year, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2019 was awarded to superstar Rajinikanth.

Known as one of the most popular and influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema, Asha Parekh starred in several iconic movies like Teesri Manzil, Kati Patang, Caravan, Do Badan among others. The actress made her debut as a child artist in Bollywood with the 1952 film Aasmaan.

ALSO READ: Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke Award at National Film Awards

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.