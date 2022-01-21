comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2022 | 10:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Adele tearfully announces postponement of Las Vegas Residency due to crew members testing Covid-19 positive

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Singer-songwriter Adele has rescheduled her Las Vegas residency that was set to kick off January 21. In a video shared on her social media channels on Thursday, the day before the residency was due to start, the singer tearfully announced the news.

Adele tearfully announces postponement of Las Vegas Residency due to crew members testing Covid-19 positive

In the video posted on Twitter, Adele explained that due to delivery delays and crew members testing positive for COVID-19, plans for the show have been disrupted. “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” the singer said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

She went on to explain that she and her team have “been awake for 30 hours” trying to sort everything out but have “run out of time.” She continued while fighting back tears, “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really, really sorry.”

Adele confirmed that the dates will be rescheduled and in the meantime, she’s going to work on getting the show “to where it’s supposed to be,” adding, “I’m so sorry. It’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready.”

Adele’s Las Vegas residency was announced in November with the singer set to have a four-month-long exclusive residency, titled “Weekends With Adele,” at the Colosseum venue in Caesars Palace Hotel. The shows were originally to kick off January 21 and set to take place most Fridays and Saturdays until April 16.

The residency follows the singer’s release of her latest, much anticipated fourth studio album 30. Following its release, the album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became the top-selling album of 2021, according to Billboard.

Also Read: Adele announces Las Vegas Residency titled Weekends with Adele, beginning in January 2022

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law found dead at…

Actor Arun Verma passes away at 62

Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma’s new initiative…

Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar cut down the…

Scientists name newly discovered…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification