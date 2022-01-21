comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2022 | 10:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Double wedding in Shetty family in 2022 – Ahan Shetty and Athiya Shetty to tie the knot this year

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

If close friends are to be believed, Suneil Shetty is, in all likelihood, going to host two weddings in his family next year. Sources say Suniel’s daughter Athiya and son Ahan intend to make their relationships official in 2022.

Double wedding in Shetty family in 2022 – Ahan Shetty and Athiya Shetty to tie the knot this year

Athiya is in a steady relationship with cricketer K L Rahul for nearly three years now. Suniel’s son is also in a steady relationship. Both, says sources close to the Shettys, are “dead serious’ and committed in their relationship.

A close friend of the family reveals that the two Shetty offspring will get married in 2022.

“The Athiya-Rahul wedding is definitely happening in 2022. The couple has the blessings of both sets of parents. As for Ahan, he too is in a serious relationship with Tania Shroff, and intends to marry her very soon, maybe even 2022.”

Also Read: Suniel Shetty pens touching message on Ahan Shetty’s birthday – “The proudest moment for me is telling others you’re my son”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law found dead at…

Actor Arun Verma passes away at 62

Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma’s new initiative…

Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar cut down the…

Scientists name newly discovered…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification