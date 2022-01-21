If close friends are to be believed, Suneil Shetty is, in all likelihood, going to host two weddings in his family next year. Sources say Suniel’s daughter Athiya and son Ahan intend to make their relationships official in 2022.

Athiya is in a steady relationship with cricketer K L Rahul for nearly three years now. Suniel’s son is also in a steady relationship. Both, says sources close to the Shettys, are “dead serious’ and committed in their relationship.

A close friend of the family reveals that the two Shetty offspring will get married in 2022.

“The Athiya-Rahul wedding is definitely happening in 2022. The couple has the blessings of both sets of parents. As for Ahan, he too is in a serious relationship with Tania Shroff, and intends to marry her very soon, maybe even 2022.”

Also Read: Suniel Shetty pens touching message on Ahan Shetty’s birthday – “The proudest moment for me is telling others you’re my son”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.