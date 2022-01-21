comscore

Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law found dead at his residence

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. It is being alleged that he died by suicide and was found hanging by his father after he returned home. Remo and his wife Lizelle were in Goa at the time of the incident.

Reportedly, the officials said that Watkins was facing some health issues which may have driven him to take such extreme measures. However, no suicide note has been derived from the house.

Remo took to his Instagram feed to share a picture with Jason and wrote, "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace. REST IN PEACE”. Jason worked as an assistant director on all the projects helmed by Remo and has been a part of the industry for quite a few years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)


Meanwhile, Lizelle took to her Instagram stories and shared a childhood picture with her brother and Jason, and wrote, "Why". She also shared a picture of Jason and their mother and wrote, "Am sorry Mum, I failed you". Lizelle's mother had passed away four years ago and reportedly, Jason had not come to terms with the same.

ALSO READ: Remo D’Souza to support underprivileged dancers through his Remo Fusion Dance Studio

