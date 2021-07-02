Popular host, television and film actor Vishal Malhotra has collaborated with an artist to release an NFT (Non Fungible Token). He is the first Indian actor to collaborate with renowned artist Ishita Banerjee where the art is a depiction of Vishal’s 25 years in the Hindi entertainment industry and the most popular characters he has portrayed over these years. The NFT got sold for 2.5 ETH.

It's an animated piece, knit with music in Vishal’s own voice. The interest started coming in within 11 seconds and the first bid was made within 45 minutes after the auction went live. Along with the NFT, the buyer gets a Live chat with Vishal and a possible Meet& Greet depending on the Covid situation. Additionally, there is a watermark, a little portrait of Vishal hidden in the painting - through a fun contest, people have to find it, click a photograph, and tag him, they’ll get some exciting merchandise along with that.

Commenting on this exciting news Vishal Malhotra said, "Excited to collaborate with an NFT artist as the first Indian actor, where I am the subject of the art piece which depicts the characters I have played in my journey as an actor. I have lent my voice in the background music of the artwork as well. What’s interesting is that it also helps me connect to the people who buy the collection. They get a chance for a meet and greet depending on the covid situation or get an interaction live/online. A bid that started at approx 0.5 eth (700USD) finally sold within 24 hours for 2.5eth (5500 USD) that’s 5 times the listed price. The buzz around this HISTORIC NFT drop was so much that it created an intense bidding war. My next NFT drops early next week and I’ve already been getting messages with bids!”

