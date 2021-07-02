Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.07.2021 | 8:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Assets worth Rs. 1.4 crore of actor Dino Morea seized by ED in connection with a bank loan fraud case

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Assets of actor Dino Morea, late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son-in-law, and DJ Aqeel Abdul Khalik Bachoo Ali have been seized in a fraud case. They have been linked to a case of Rs. 14, 500 crore bank loan fraud by Gujarat-based businessmen Sandesara brothers.

Assets worth Rs. 1.4 crore of actor Dino Morea seized by ED in connection with bank loan fraud case

Reportedly, the Enforcement Directorate(ED) while probing a money laundering case discovered transactions between the Sandesaras and Irfan Siddiqui, Dino Morea, and DJ Aqeel. As per the investigation, Dino Morea received Rs. 1.4 crore, while DJ Aqeel and Irfan Siddiqui received Rs. 12.54 crore and Rs. 3.51 crore respectively from the Sandesara brothers. The proceeds have been declared criminal by the ED and they have seized assets worth Rs. 1.4 crore of Dino Morea, Rs. 2.41 crore of Irfan Siddiqui, and Rs. 1.98 crore of DJ Aqeel.

The ED has said that out of the Rs. 16,000 crore considered as proceeds of crime in the Sandesaras case, assets worth Rs. 14,521 crore have been attached so far. The case also involves a Rs. 14,500 crore bank loan fraud allegedly by Sterling Biotech and its main promoters and directors are missing. According to the investigating agency, this is a bigger bank scam in volume than the Punjab National Bank fraud involving jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn to be paid Rs. 125 crores…

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn’s web show to be a remake…

Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo creates ad…

Farhan Akhtar says ‘don’t murder enthusiasm’…

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar to organize a…

Varun Dhawan begins chat show on his YouTube…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification