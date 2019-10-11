Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.10.2019 | 7:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Actor Rajkummar Rao reveals why he decided to sport a unibrow for his character in Made In China

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen playing a Gujarati businessman in his upcoming film Made In China. For his role in the film, the actor gained eight kgs and got a round belly. He also decided to include unibrow to the whole appearance. The actor revealed that the inspiration came from the director Mikhil Musale who has a unibrow. Rajkummar Rao said that when he first saw Musale, his unibrow was one of his features that were most striking. He said that it did create a strong mental impression of someone without actually being out there in your face.

Actor Rajkummar Rao reveals why he decided to sport a unibrow for his character in Made In China

Rajkummar further said that he is always looking to experiment with his looks for each character. He said that the unibrow made his character look different and the lift gave the character an interesting touch. Made In China tells the story of a Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta (Rajkummar) and his ‘jugaadu’ business journey. Mouni Roy essays the role of Raghu’s wife Rukmini.
Dinesh Vijan presents in association with Jio Studios- Made In China. A Maddock Films production, directed by Mikhil Musale starring Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Gajraj Rao, Sumeet Vyas and Boman Irani releasing on Diwali 2019.

Also Read: Made In China: Rajkummar Rao is proud to represent Indian entrepreneurs and start ups 

More Pages: Made In China Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone opens up about having…

Boney Kapoor issues warning about fake…

Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D was…

Boman Irani collaborates with Dr. Vivek…

Lootcase’s direct-to-OTT release plans…

After battling cancer, Sonali Bendre plans…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification