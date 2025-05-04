Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is slated to star alongside Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in his return to Bollywood with the film Abir Gulaal. However, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, the film encountered significant backlash, with government sources informing PTI that it would not be permitted to release in India. In the wake of this, all traces of the film's promotional content have been removed from Vaani’s Instagram account.

Abir Gulaal posts featuring Fawad Khan removed from Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram account following Pahalgam terror attack

Shortly after the Pahalgam attack, all posts related to Abir Gulaal and Fawad Khan were removed from Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram. This included everything from posters and teasers to behind-the-scenes content. However, as reported by Times Now, Vaani's team explained that the actress did not personally delete the posts. Since the content was shared as Instagram collaborations, the film's production team handled the deletion, which led to the automatic removal of the posts from Vaani's profile as well.

This action followed the restriction of Instagram accounts belonging to several Pakistani celebrities, including Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, and others, in India after the Pahalgam terror attack. Users attempting to access these profiles from India are greeted with a blank page and a message stating: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

For those unaware, Abir Gulaal, a romantic drama directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek Agrawal, was set to release in India on May 9. However, in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and escalating political tensions between India and Pakistan, government sources informed PTI, “The movie Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, will not be allowed to release in India.”

On April 22, 26 people, mostly civilians, were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. This attack has been called the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama attack in 2019. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and others condemned the incident. Pakistani actors, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, also expressed their grief over the tragic loss of lives.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor is seen in the recently-released Raid 2, where she plays the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak in important roles. Next, she will appear in Badtameez Gill, alongside Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Richard Bhakti Klein, and Monica Chaudhary in significant roles. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

