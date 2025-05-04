Saif Ali Khan clears the air on apologizing to son Taimur while watching Adipurush; says, “I apologised for being evil, not for the film”

Saif Ali Khan has set the record straight after a clip from a recent Netflix India video sparked chatter about him apologising to his son Taimur for making him watch Adipurush. In the segment, Saif was seen speaking to his Jewel Thief co-star Jaideep Ahlawat, where he mentioned Taimur giving him a look during the film. While it led many to believe the young boy had seen the movie and didn’t enjoy it, Saif now offers the full story.

“I apologised to Tim for being the evil villain in the film. I was growling and smashing everyone in sight! He said next time you should play the hero. I stand by all my films, and this one too.”

Adipurush, a modern retelling of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, featured Saif in the role of Lankesh, a character based on the demon king Ravana. In contrast, Prabhas played the heroic Ram. Saif's portrayal of the antagonist drew mixed reactions from audiences, but he remains confident about his performance.

The actor’s clarification has put an end to the rumors, reinforcing his pride in his body of work. It seems that while Taimur may have had a playful critique of his dad's villainous role, Saif’s commitment to his craft remains unwavering. The candid moment between father and son has only added to the buzz surrounding Saif’s latest project.

