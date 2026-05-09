Salman Khan is back, and all focused on making a solid comeback, lining up back-to-back exciting projects. The superstar is currently shooting for producer Dil Raju's next film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally in Mumbai. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Dil Raju and team are leaving no stone unturned to deliver an honest and solid theatrical experience for the audience.

SCOOP: Salman Khan’s look in Dil Raju’s next gets the Dhurandhar touch; Preetisheel Singh joins the project

According to reliable sources, Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally have roped in Preetisheel Singh to do the make-up for Salman Khan in the film. "Salman Khan sports multiple looks in the film, and they have been designed to perfection by Preetisheel under the guidance of Vamshi Paidipally. Singh has previously worked on Dhurandhar with Aditya Dhar, which won acclaim all across for its authentic prosthetics and make-up. She has created a never-before-seen look for Salman."

The source further informs that Salman too is very happy with the makeover given to his aura, and is all charged up to lead this action-packed entertainer co-starring Nayanthara. "The shoot is going on in full swing, and Salman is jamming well with Nayanthara. Their chemistry on screen will be to watch out for," the source informed Bollywood Hungama.

Produced by Dil Raju, the yet untitled film is set for a theatrical release during the Eid 2027 weekend. An official title launch video is expected in a fortnight, and the film's title will take the social media by storm.

Also Read: The Avengers and The Batman VFX agency Weta FX on board for Salman Khan’s superhero film? Here’s what we know

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