Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.08.2020 | 2:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Abhishek Bachchan tests NEGATIVE for COVID-19, thanks everyone for their prayers and love

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Abhishek Bachchan had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital for almost a month after he tested positive for Coronavirus. He had kept his fans updated with his condition throughout the journey and even headed out for late-night walks with extreme precautions in mind. After being in isolation for 29 days, Abhishek Bachchan has finally tested negative for Coronavirus.

Abhishek Bachchan tests NEGATIVE for COVID-19, thanks everyone for their prayers and love

Taking to his Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and wrote, “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. ???????? thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. ???????? THANK YOU!” Take a look at his tweet.

Heaving a sigh of relief, all the four Bachchans including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan have recovered from Coronavirus.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan shares a picture of his care board, reveals there is no plan to discharge him yet

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vaani Kapoor roped in as Ayushmann…

Urvashi Rautela reacts to National…

Sooraj Pancholi lashes out at fake news…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Several pages…

60 years of Mughal-e-Azam: Director K Asif’s…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law made…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification