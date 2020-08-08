Abhishek Bachchan had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital for almost a month after he tested positive for Coronavirus. He had kept his fans updated with his condition throughout the journey and even headed out for late-night walks with extreme precautions in mind. After being in isolation for 29 days, Abhishek Bachchan has finally tested negative for Coronavirus.

Taking to his Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and wrote, “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. ???????? thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. ???????? THANK YOU!” Take a look at his tweet.

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. ???????? thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. ???????? THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

Heaving a sigh of relief, all the four Bachchans including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan have recovered from Coronavirus.

