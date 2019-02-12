Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.02.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to release on March 21, 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

RSVP’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019. The film which marks the debut of Abhimanyu Dasani and will be the second film of Radhika Madan. The action thriller Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota won the top award at the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to release on March 21, 2019

The makers took to their social media handle and announced the release date,” Yeh mard ka ek hi formula hai – paani toh peete hi rehna chahiye! Aa raha hai 21st March ko cinemas mein. #MardKoDardNahiHota @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 @gulshandevaiah @manjrekarmahesh @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany”

Earlier, the makers had released the trailer which opens with a young guy talking about how his dream in life is different from everyone else’s. While everyone else wants to be a pilot, a doctor, the Prime Minister or something along these lines, he wants to fight and stop all the chain snatchers in his city. Just then, a bulb drops on his head and he starts to bleed. It is then revealed that he suffers from a rare disease called congenital insensitivity to pain, which means he literally can feel no pain. The film revolves around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, hence the title. Its English title is The Man Who Feels No Pain.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala and stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi.

