After months of preparation, Salman Khan is all set to step into the shoes of a real-life hero for his next film, Battle of Galwan. The project, inspired by the chapter on Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s acclaimed book India’s Most Fearless 3 (2022), is slated to begin production in early August.

Salman Khan to begin filming Battle of Galwan in August, studio shoot followed by intense Ladakh schedule: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, the actor will start shooting at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio in the first week of August. A set replicating key locations has been under construction and is expected to be completed by the end of July. According to a source close to the production, the Mumbai schedule will primarily focus on the early character-building segments.

“The Mehboob Studio shoot is essential as it captures the protagonist’s backstory and personal moments before the action escalates,” the reported quoted a source explained. “The production design team has been working tirelessly to create a detailed and immersive set that reflects the setting with authenticity.”

Following the 10–12 day studio schedule, the unit will move to Ladakh, where the more physically demanding portion of the film will be shot. A unit insider revealed that the upcoming outdoor schedule includes combat sequences, night shoots, and simulated battle scenes set in the high-altitude terrain. “The Ladakh leg will be challenging,” the insider noted. “Salman has been preparing since May, undergoing physical training and familiarizing himself with military combat requirements for the role.”

It is worth noting that this comes days after Bollywood Hungama reported that Battle Of Galwan will not be releasing on Eid 2026. A source informed us, “This is because three films are already scheduled for release on March 19, 2026 – Yash-starer Toxic, the comic caper Dhamaal 4, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s intense romantic drama Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.”

