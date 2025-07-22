Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's latest directorial venture Bandar / Monkey in a Cage has been selected for world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, running September 4-14, 2025. The film, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, features Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. This marks the first official announcement about the project, revealing both the title and the star cast.

Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra to premiere at TIFF 2025; first poster out

The makers posted the first-ever glimpse of actor Bobby Deol’s intense look from the film, announcing the film’s official selection at TIFF. They captioned it, “The Story that should not have been told... But is the Offical Selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Our Film inspired from True Events is Premiering at #tiff50”

Bandar will screen as part of TIFF's Special Presentations programme, which celebrates contemporary cinema from across the globe. The selection represents a significant milestone for Indian cinema at one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

Director Anurag Kashyap, known for cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and Ugly, brings his signature raw storytelling style to this new project. Bobby Deol, who has been experiencing a remarkable career resurgence, leads the ensemble cast alongside acclaimed actresses Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who has backed successful films including Veere Di Wedding (2018) and CTRL (2024), continues his track record of backing unique stories. Dwivedi is also producing the upcoming fantasy drama Naagin starring Shraddha Kapoor.

The 50th edition of TIFF, presented by Rogers, will showcase films from over 30 countries. Monkey in a Cage joins an impressive lineup of world premieres and international titles competing for attention at the festival.

