A wave of fresh romance is set to grace Bollywood with Zee Studios and Mini Films’ Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Starring the versatile Vikrant Massey and introducing the charming Shanaya Kapoor, this heartwarming love story promises to captivate audiences with its depth, emotion, and irresistible chemistry. Mark your calendars for July 11, 2025, as a new chapter of romance unfolds on the big screen.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan gets release date! Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer to hit theaters on July 11, 2025

In her much-anticipated Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor steps into the spotlight opposite the supremely talented Vikrant Massey, known for his effortless performances and relatable charm. Together, they create an on-screen pairing that feels fresh, spirited, and impossible to look away from. Their natural connection and sparkling chemistry breathe life into a story that feels both timeless and new.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is more than just a love story. Woven with heartfelt emotions and a soul-stirring musical score by Vishal Mishra, it promises to touch hearts and leave audiences humming its melodies long after the credits roll. Every glance, every moment, every note is designed to make you believe in the magic of first love all over again.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyenger and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. With Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor leading the way, this musical romance is ready to steal hearts when it releases in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

Also Read: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Mini Films wraps up the big schedule of Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor starrer

More Pages: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.