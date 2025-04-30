Salman Khan is going through a career low post back to back failures in the form of Sikandar, Tiger 3, Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan, Antim, Radhe, Dabangg 3 and Bharat. The superstar was supposed to on do director Atlee’s next, but the film got shelved owing to the studios lack of faith to invest 600 crore on Salman. As a replacement to Atlee, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Salman Khan has initiated conversation with Apoorva Lakhia.

SCOOP: Salman Khan in talks with Apoorva Lakhia for a war film on Galwan Valley based on India’s Most Fearless 3

A source tells us, “Jordy Patel introduced Salman Khan to Apoorva Lakhia, and that’s when the duo jammed over a script. Apoorva had acquired the rights to Novel - India’s Most Fearless 3 - a while back and discussed the idea with Salman. He loved the thought of this novel and is contemplating on signing on for the film.”

The source tells us further, “Salman is excited by the thought of playing an army officer in a film set against backdrop of Galwan Valley battle of 2020. He is seriously considering this as a follow up to Sikandar and if all goes well, the film will go on floors in 2nd half of 2025.”

Salman was offered a film by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar too, but he choose Apoorva Lakhia’s script. “Salman wanted to work with someone he has not collaborated with before, and hence has the idea of this film. Apart from him in the lead, the film will also feature 4 more talented actors.”

Interestingly, if this collaboration happens, both Salman and Apoorva will be coming off disasters and looking for a revival in career. Next fews days would be interesting at Galaxy Apartments!

