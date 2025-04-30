The late filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi’s daughter Sanjina Gadhvi played the younger version of actress Meeta Narain in the Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore starrer Gulmohar (2023). But she will be making her acting debut as a lead in a short film quirkily titled The Butcher of Thane, which is written and directed by Aaradhya Dev Shandilya. The film also stars Rajat Barmecha of Udaan fame and Shaan Groverr. For those not in the know, Thane is a city in the outskirts of Mumbai.

Sharing more about the film, Shaan exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “This is a thriller. Rajat Barmecha is in the lead and I am playing his best friend. It’s a small cameo. The director really wanted me to be a part of it. The crew working on the film was very good. I shot it for two days.”

Shaan added more about his role saying, “It’s a very interesting part. I play a guy called Rocky; it is also my dad’s name. It has a great cast. Sanjay Gadhvi’s daughter (Sanjina) is also the lead. So, it’s basically about the three of us and who is the murderer. It’s a whodunit. I have been a fan of Rajat since Udaan. It’s mostly them. I just had a cameo. But I really enjoyed. The character was fun. He brings in the comic relief. They (Sanjini and Rajat) are serious and my character is the one who brings the fun.”

Shaan also revealed that veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has already seen The Butcher of Thane. “Subhash Ghai sir loved it. They (the makers) were all Whistling Woods (Ghai’s institute) students. So, they made Subhash sir also watch it. He said some really nice things about the short film,” said the actor.

Shaan was last seen in the third season of his web series Dus June Ki Raat with Tusshar Kapoor. He also has another web project titled Jagdalpur, which is produced by Harman Baweja.

