Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has responded to a Rs 84 crore lawsuit filed by Eros International Media Ltd, which has accused him and his production company of unauthorised use of intellectual property linked to the 2013 film Raanjhanaa.

Reacting to the legal action, Aanand L Rai described the dispute as a routine business issue and maintained that it does not warrant public speculation. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "These are part of life. When you step into business, such things keep happening. I don't even know why, how, or from where this has come. But I think it is a legal matter, so let the legal people handle it. There is a lawyer on their side, and a lawyer from here will respond too. I don't think it has any meaning. Anyone can say anything about anything at any time. So it's not something to be taken too seriously. It's more for the lawyers to deal with. Since it's a legal matter, I won't speak much about it, but it's nothing serious."

Eros Alleges Misuse of Raanjhanaa Intellectual Property

Eros International Media Ltd has alleged that Aanand L Rai and his banner, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, unlawfully used elements associated with Raanjhanaa while promoting Tere Ishk Mein, which released in theatres in November 2025.

The company claims it holds exclusive rights to Raanjhanaa, including copyright, registered trademarks, characters, dialogues, and sequel or remake rights. In its commercial IP suit and interim application, Eros has argued that these protected elements were used without authorisation to suggest a creative or narrative link between the two films.

According to a report by The Times of India, the dispute was triggered by a teaser released in July 2025. Eros has alleged that the teaser featured phrases, visual cues, background score elements, and references that pointed towards the fictional universe of Raanjhanaa.

Character Parallels and ‘Spiritual Sequel’ Claims

A key point of contention in the lawsuit revolves around character similarities. Eros has claimed that Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s character in Tere Ishk Mein closely resembles his role as Murari in Raanjhanaa, both in temperament and narrative function. The company has further alleged that Dhanush’s character in the new film follows a similar emotional trajectory to Kundan Shankar, reinforcing the impression of continuity.

Eros has stated that despite issuing a cease-and-desist notice in July 2025, followed by reminders, the marketing campaign continued to position Tere Ishk Mein as a “spiritual sequel” to Raanjhanaa. Following the film’s release, the company has sought Rs 84 crore in damages, citing copyright infringement, trademark violation, and passing off.

The lawsuit names several defendants, including Aanand L Rai, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, writer Himanshu Sharma, Super Cassettes Industries (T-Series), and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP. The matter is currently before the Bombay High Court.

