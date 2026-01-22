The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu in his Rs 50 crores defamation suit filed against his former wife, Rita Bhattacharya. The court passed a gag order restraining Bhattacharya and certain independent media platforms from making or circulating any allegedly defamatory statements against the singer or his family.

Justice Milind Jadhav restrained Bhattacharya, along with some media houses, from writing, speaking, posting, publishing or disseminating any allegedly defamatory, false or slanderous content about Sanu “in any form or medium.” The court observed that the interviews given by Bhattacharya appeared to go beyond the limits of fair comment.

“I am of the opinion that at some places in the interviews which have been given by Bhattacharya, there is a clear personal tirade against Sanu which is prima facie qualified by words that are used therein,” the court noted.

In addition to the gag order, the High Court injuncted Bhattacharya from posting or circulating any allegedly defamatory or misleading material concerning Sanu on social media, print, or digital platforms until the interim application is heard.

During the proceedings, Advocate Atif Shaikh, appearing for Bhattacharya, urged the court to refer the matter to mediation, citing the recent marriage of the couple’s son. While the court recorded the request, it made it clear that Bhattacharya must immediately exercise restraint and ensure that no further reputational damage or insinuations are made against the singer.

Appearing for Sanu, Advocate Sana Raees Khan submitted that the interviews in question had caused serious financial and personal harm to her client. She informed the court that the alleged statements had led to the cancellation of pre-scheduled international shows and adversely impacted his professional standing. Khan also pointed out that Sanu’s personality rights had earlier been protected by the Delhi High Court.

While granting injunctive relief against any fresh statements, the court deferred Khan’s plea seeking the deletion of the allegedly objectionable interviews. The bench stated that it would consider the request after receiving replies from the defendants.

The High Court further directed Khan to inform the court by the next date whether Sanu would be willing to participate in mediation, clarifying that such mediation would be without prejudice to his rights and contentions. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on January 28.

Sanu has filed the suit in connection with interviews given by Bhattacharya in September 2025 on YouTube channels Film Window, Viral Bhayani and Siddharth Kannan. According to the plaint, the interviews contained false and scandalous allegations relating to Sanu’s conduct during their marriage and were widely circulated through clips and reels.

The suit claims that the videos together garnered over 1.5 million views, resulting in irreparable damage to Sanu’s goodwill, a decline in professional inquiries and engagement opportunities, and a surge in abusive comments on social media.

Shaikh appeared for Bhattacharya along with Advocates Ayesha Ahmed and Shanu Chaturvedi, briefed by Zen Jurists India LLP. Advocates Amishi Sodani and Charu Shukla represented Google LLC, while Advocates Rishabh Jaisani and Harit Lakhani, briefed by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, appeared for Meta.

