Last year, Aanand L Rai and Eros International locked horns after Eros re-released Raanjhanaa (2013) with an AI-altered ending. Now, in 2026, the dispute between the two parties have flared up again, this time over the Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein (2025). It has emerged that Eros International Media has filed a commercial IP suit in the Bombay High Court. The banner has accused Aanand L Rai and his production house, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, of trademark infringement and copyright infringement.

Eros seeks Rs. 84 crores in damages from Aanand L Rai, Colour Yellow for allegedly projecting Tere Ishk Mein as ‘spiritual sequel’ to Raanjhanaa

Eros has alleged that Tere Ishk Mein was deliberately projected as a ‘spiritual sequel’ to Raanjhanaa without permission. As per a report in Bombay Times, Eros has also sought damages of Rs. 84 crores. The report adds that apart from Aanand L Rai and Colour Yellow, the suit also names T-Series, writer Himanshu Sharma and OTT partner Netflix.

In its petition, Eros has stated, “The Plaintiff is the producer and exclusive owner of all intellectual property rights in the highly successful Hindi language film ‘Raanjhanaa’ including without limitation… copyright, registered trademark rights in ‘Raanjhanaa’, character rights including in ‘Kundan Shankar’ and ‘Murari’, and remake, prequel and sequel rights.” Eros has claimed that these rights were misused while promoting Tere Ishk Mein.

As per the report, one of the main triggers was the announcement video of Tere Ishk Mein, which carried lines like ‘From the world of Raanjhanaa’. Eros has further claimed that the teaser used footage, background score and music from Raanjhanaa, even though Eros no longer owns the music rights.

Another key point raised by Eros is that Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s character appears very similar in both films. The suit reportedly states, “Murari, portrayed by Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, in both films, is a sharp-witted friend whose perspective adds conscience to the plot… The Respondents’ unauthorized reproduction and commercial exploitation of these characters… constitute a clear violation of the Applicant’s exclusive rights.”

The suit also alleges that Shankar, the protagonist of Tere Ishk Mein, closely mirrors Raanjhanaa’s lead character Kundan, with similar emotional beats, themes and overall arc.

The notice further mentions that Eros issued a cease-and-desist notice on July 25, 2025, followed by reminders in September. Accordingly, references to Raanjhanaa were removed from the film’s promotional material. However, Eros has claimed that once they watched Tere Ishk Mein, they still found “extensive” copyright and trademark violations, and alleged that the film continued to be positioned as a “spiritual sequel.”

