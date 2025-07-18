Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has issued a strongly worded statement against Eros International following the re-release of his 2013 film Raanjhanaa, which hit theatres again on February 28 this year with an altered climax reportedly generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The filmmaker, who directed the original film starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, has now publicly distanced himself from the updated version.

Aanand L Rai condemns AI-altered Raanjhanaa re-release: “This is a gross violation of creative trust”

In a quote shared with the media, Rai expressed deep disappointment over not being consulted before the re-edit. “People connected with Raanjhanaa because of its flaws and imperfections,” he said. “To see its ending altered without a word of discussion is a gross violation not just of the film, but of the trust of the fans who’ve carried the film in their hearts for 12 years.”

The director didn’t hold back in criticising the production house, calling the move “reckless” and questioning its ethical and legal implications. “Eros’s actions open a dangerous door. They raise urgent legal and ethical questions, of the impact of decisions like this on the moral rights of creators,” Rai said.

A particular point of contention for Rai is the reported use of AI to modify performances by the lead actors, long after the film’s original release. “Even worse is their apparent decision to alter the actors’ contributions without their consent! How can they digitally manipulate an actor’s input almost a decade after a film’s release? This strips away their agency, and raises serious concerns under personality and image rights,” he added.

The filmmaker also warned against the precedent such decisions could set for the industry. “If this goes unquestioned, what stops anyone from ‘updating’ any film, performance, or legacy to suit short-term profiteering?” he asked, arguing that the move risks reducing the creative process to something disposable.

“I’m heartbroken that this is the future we’re heading toward, where intent and authorship are disposable,” Rai concluded. “All I can do is dissociate myself from such a reckless and dystopian experiment.”

It is worth noting that the makers have not responded to the criticism, as of now.

