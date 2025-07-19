Veteran filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan, father of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, recently underwent a medical procedure for a health issue concerning his neck. The 74-year-old was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital earlier this week, where doctors performed a carotid artery angioplasty — a procedure aimed at restoring proper blood flow to the brain by clearing blocked arteries in the neck.

Rakesh Roshan undergoes neck angioplasty, recovering in Mumbai hospital

According to hospital sources, the surgery was successful, and Roshan is currently under observation in the recovery unit. A carotid artery angioplasty is often conducted when fatty deposits block the blood vessels that supply blood to the brain and head, increasing the risk of stroke. The procedure involves using a balloon-tipped catheter to widen the artery and improve blood flow, sometimes followed by the placement of a stent to keep the artery open.

His daughter Sunaina Roshan confirmed the news and shared an update about his health in a brief conversation with Amar Ujala Digital. She said, “Yes, papa had an angioplasty in his neck, but he’s perfectly fine now. There’s nothing to worry about. He’s resting.”

Rakesh Roshan is reported to be stable and responding well to treatment. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few more days as a precautionary measure. The Roshan family has not yet issued an official statement, but those close to them have indicated there is no cause for immediate concern.

Rakesh Roshan has had prior health challenges, including a battle with early-stage throat cancer in 2018, which he successfully overcame. Known for directing blockbuster hits like Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and the Krrish franchise, Roshan’s health has long been a matter of public interest.

