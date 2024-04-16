Directed by a new talent, this Mumbai-based project promises a suspenseful narrative and is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam, known for his performance in the debut web series Taaza Khabar, is gearing up to mesmerize audiences once more with the highly anticipated Season 2. Following the success of the first season, Bhuvan Bam is ready to embark on another thrilling journey filled with intrigue and excitement. This is interestingly the first time that Bhuvan will be working on a project outside of his own production.

After Taaza Khabar 2, Bhuvan Bam to join murder mystery project with Bollywood actress from the 90’s era; deets inside

Amidst the shoots for Taaza Khabar 2, exciting news has emerged regarding Bhuvan's next project—a riveting murder mystery featuring one of India's top actresses from the 90s. The project, helmed by a debutant director, promises to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience for audiences.

Speaking about the upcoming project, a source close to the production reveals, "The murder mystery project starring Bhuvan Bam alongside one of India's iconic actresses from the 90s is set to captivate audiences. Shot in Mumbai, the film guarantees to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline and suspenseful narrative. Bhuvan's excitement to share screen space with this female superstar is palpable, as he has long been an admirer of her work and never missed watching her films."

With production slated to commence in mid-2024, anticipation is already building for Bhuvan Bam's next cinematic endeavor. As fans eagerly await the release of "Taaza Khabar 2" and the unveiling of this intriguing murder mystery project, Bhuvan Bam continues to solidify his position as one of India's most versatile and talented entertainers.

Also Read: Bhuvan Bam mobbed by fans on the sets of Taaza Khabar season 2: “Their enthusiasm is what drives me to deliver my best on-screen”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.