Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report on Saturday June 14 that the censor process of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par was stalled because the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) asked for a couple of cuts. Aamir and the film’s director RS Prasanna didn’t agree with the same.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par cleared by CBFC, to release in theatres on June 20

But it is now learnt that the film has now been cleared by the CBFC, as per an update provided by the makers. It is not mentioned how both the parties reached a consensus though. But the good news for Aamir’s fans is that the film is indeed releasing in theatres on its scheduled date of June 20.

Apart from Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars 10 newcomers: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on June 20, 2025.

Also read: Star-studded premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 19; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan expected to attend to show their support to Aamir Khan

More Pages: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.