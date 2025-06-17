Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently busy with his upcoming project SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is shaping up to be a visually ambitious cinematic experience. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the team has completed two major filming schedules and is now working on a critical segment set in Varanasi. Instead of shooting on location, Rajamouli has opted to recreate the holy city at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The reason: the logistical challenges of filming in Varanasi, one of India’s most densely populated and spiritually active cities.

SS Rajamouli builds grand Varanasi set in Hyderabad for SSMB29; Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to resume shoot in Kenya: Reports

The massive set is estimated to have cost nearly Rs 50 crores. Significant portions of the film, including action scenes featuring Mahesh Babu, will be shot here. Rajamouli's hallmark use of green screen technology and VFX will once again be central to his vision. Some of the most reputed Hollywood VFX studios have been brought on board to deliver world-class visuals, with a large part of the film's budget reportedly allocated to the graphics department.

In addition to Hyderabad, schedules in Odisha have also been completed. As per a report by Filmfare, the production is now gearing up for its first international schedule in Kenya, which was initially planned for March but had to be pushed. The Kenya schedule, slated for July, will feature Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in sequences set against dense wilderness and a natural backdrop.

The film is also notable for marking Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ return to Indian cinema after a six-year hiatus. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink (2019), and her comeback in a Rajamouli film is already generating strong interest among fans and industry insiders alike.

