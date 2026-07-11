Nissan India has announced actor Hrithik Roshan as its new brand ambassador, coinciding with the launch of its latest mid-size SUV, the Tekton. The partnership comes at a significant time for the automaker as it expands its presence in one of India's most competitive automotive segments with a new flagship offering.

Hrithik Roshan joins Nissan India as brand ambassador for Tekton SUV

The Tekton, priced from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), marks Nissan's entry into the mid-size SUV category and now sits at the top of the company's domestic portfolio. Bookings for the SUV have officially opened, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on July 20.

By bringing Hrithik Roshan on board as the face of the brand, Nissan aims to strengthen its visibility and connect with a wider audience as it introduces the Tekton to Indian buyers. The collaboration is expected to support the company's efforts to establish a stronger foothold in the growing SUV market.

On the design front, the Tekton features a bold and upright stance with a prominent front grille, LED headlamps and signature C-shaped daytime running lights. A sculpted bonnet with distinctive "Tekton" lettering enhances its road presence, while the side profile is highlighted by flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels and pull-style front door handles. The rear continues the rugged styling theme with uniquely designed tail lamps and a robust bumper. Nissan is offering the SUV in 11 exterior colour options, including six monotone and five dual-tone shades.

Inside, the Tekton comes with a dual-tone cabin available in four interior themes. The SUV features a modern digital cockpit with a large infotainment touchscreen and a fully digital instrument cluster. It is also equipped with premium features such as ventilated front seats, powered front seats, wireless phone charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and Google built-in services, including Google Maps and Gemini.

Additional equipment includes paddle shifters, an electronic parking brake, a smart powered tailgate and adaptive cruise control. Buyers can choose from six trim levels, offering a range of features to suit different requirements and budgets.

Powering the Tekton are two turbo-petrol engine options. The first is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 100 hp and 166 Nm of torque, while the second is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit delivering 163 hp and 280 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) for the larger engine. Nissan claims a fuel efficiency of 19.4 kmpl for the 1.0-litre variant, while the 1.3-litre engine offers up to 18.5 kmpl. With the Tekton's launch and a renewed branding strategy led by Hrithik Roshan, Nissan is looking to strengthen its position in India's expanding SUV market.

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