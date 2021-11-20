A couple of days back Bollywood Hungama had reported that Aamir Khan was deciding on pushing the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Today an official announcement of the same was made stating that the new release date would be April 14. Interestingly, with this reschedule the film would now be heading for a clash with not just one but two films, viz. KGF 2 and Bhediya. However, the industry is now abuzz that the makers of Bhediya are planning on rescheduling the release of the Varun Dhawan starrer.

With Aamir Khan postponing the release from February to April, Laal Singh Chaddha was heading for a three-way clash at the box office. But industry buzz is that the makers of the Varun Dhawan film Bhediya are planning to shift their release to avoid this clash. Since Laal Singh Chaddha and KGF 2 come with huge expectations and budgets, not to mention the stars, Bhediya might have a tough task at the box office. To ensure the film gets the best possible showcasing, it is being heard that that the makers may push ahead its release.

In such case, if the release of Bhediya is pushed it will certainly be a good move for the business prospects of the film. Now all that remains to be seen is if the makers of Bhediya will go for a three way clash or shift their release date.

