Aamir Khan to tie the knot with Gauri Spratt on July 5? Here’s what we know!

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt may soon be taking their relationship to the next level. According to a report by Hauterrfly, the couple is reportedly planning to formally mark their commitment in the presence of their families on July 5, 2026.

Aamir Khan to tie the knot with Gauri Spratt on July 5? Here’s what we know!

A source close to the couple told the publication, “Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for a little over a year now. They have built a happy, stable life together and decided to mark it formally with their families present.”

The source further claimed that the couple has chosen July 5 as their special day. However, neither Aamir Khan nor Gauri Spratt has officially commented on the report so far.

The development comes months after Aamir publicly introduced Gauri ahead of his 60th birthday celebrations. Since then, the actor has spoken openly about their relationship and the place Gauri holds in his life.

In a recent conversation with Screen (Indian Express), Aamir confirmed that he had found love again. When asked about his relationship status, the actor said, “Sure. I have.”

Speaking about the seriousness of their bond, Aamir added, “Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together.”

The actor also revealed that marriage, at least emotionally, is already a reality for him. “Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether it’s, whether we formalize it or not is something that I will decide as we go along,” he shared.

This marks Aamir Khan’s third significant relationship. The actor was previously married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. The former couple announced their separation in 2021 after over 15 years of marriage and continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Before Kiran Rao, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. The two share son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. Junaid recently stepped into the film industry, while Ira married fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in 2024.

Also Read: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt to move into their new home, actor shares his plans about marriage

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