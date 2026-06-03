The actress talked about her legal battle with the show's producers, revealing why she took the drastic step, and shared where her relationship with the team stands today.

Actor Shilpa Shinde has made a startling revelation about one of the most talked-about controversies of her career. During a recent podcast with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, the actress reflected on her fallout with the producers of the &TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and admitted that the sexual harassment allegations she had filed at the time were false.

Shilpa Shinde makes shocking confession about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain row: “The sexual harassment case was false”

Speaking candidly about the dispute, Shinde claimed that she felt cornered and saw no other way out of the situation. Recalling the events, she said, “Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing maine apne producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kardiya tha kyunki mere pass koi rasssta nahi tha aur tab main uss main se nikli hun settle hoke (I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option, and I eventually got out of that situation after reaching a settlement).”

She further spoke about the circumstances surrounding the case and the legal process involved. “Tab kisi producer ne unka saath nahi diya aur mainai case usi basis pe kiya … police toh seedha FIR karne ke liye yeh bolti hai aapko ganda likhna padega and I am from law background. (At that time, no producer supported him, and I filed the case on that basis. The police directly tell you that for an FIR to be registered, you have to write serious allegations, and I come from a law background)”, she shared.

The actress also expressed regret over how the matter unfolded and the impact it had on producer Sanjay Kohli. Shinde revealed that even a close friend had tried to stop her from taking the step, but she felt she had no alternative at the time.

Making what she described as her first public confession on the matter, Shinde continued, “Main aaj iske through bol rahi hun woh jhooth tha. Main yeh aaj first time confess kar rahi hun sach much. Fir humaari settlement hui aur jo humaari payment thi jo teen mahine baad milta tha woh clear hua (Today, through this platform, I am saying that it was a lie. I am genuinely confessing this for the first time. After that, we reached a settlement, and the payments that were due to us and usually came after three months were cleared).”

She added, “But uske baad yeh tha ki aaj ke baad na aap kisi ke baare main media main baat karengi na hum (After that, it was agreed that neither you nor we would speak about each other in the media going forward).”

Shinde also revealed that despite the controversy, she eventually returned to work on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain because of writer Manoj Santoshi's wish. Speaking about her current equation with the team, she stated, “11 saal ke baad bhi mainai last Bhabhiji isiliye kiya kiyunki Manoj Santoshi ji humaare writer the, unki iccha thi unko bhi hurt kiya tha… and yeh sab hone ke baad him main aaj unke saath kaam kar rahi hun. Aur aaj humaare relationship bahut ache hai (Even after 11 years, I did Bhabhiji again because Manoj Santoshi ji was our writer, and it was his wish. He had also been hurt because of everything that happened. After all these years, I am working with them again, and today our relationship is very good).”

For the unversed, the sitcom originally featured Shilpa Shinde in the popular character of Angoori Tiwari aka Angoori Bhabhi while Aasif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon, and Rohitashv Gour played the roles of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Anita Narayan Mishra, and Manmohan Tiwari respectively.

Shinde’s remarks have reignited discussions around the long-running controversy, especially given her admission that the allegations were false and her revelation that the dispute was ultimately resolved through a settlement.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde bids adieu to the Colors stunt-based reality show

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