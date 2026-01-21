Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt to move into their new home, actor shares his plans about marriage

Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt are moving into a swanky new home in Mumbai, not very far away from where the rest of Aamir’s family lives.

“This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it’s madness,” confessed Aamir.

However, there is no immediate plan of marriage.

Said Aamir, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalize it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along.”

