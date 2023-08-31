After bringing to us the story of Imlie and Atharva, the popular Star Plus show is all set to take another major leap.

After Sumbul Touqeer, the Star Plus show Imlie was riding on the shoulders of Megha Chakraborty. And now, the show is all set to pass to another generation with Adrija Roy coming on board for the lead role as Kairi along with Sai Ketan Rao as the leading man Agastya. Ardent followers of the show will recall that the precap of the popular serial showcases how Imlie and Atharva are rejoicing the arrival of their second child, their ‘ati ati small’ and gushing about their dream of a happy family but it is short lived as their lives seems to be in danger because of an earthquake.

Imlie New Promo: Adrija Roy to play a bar singer Imlie who catches the attention of NRI Agastya Upadhyay aka Sai Ketan Rao

While the past few episodes were already hinting at a leap, audiences were eager to witness the arrival of the new Imlie. Their wait has now ended, since the channel introduced Adrija Roy of Durga Aur Charu fame who will be essaying the role of the next Imlie. In a recent post shared by Adrija, she expressed her gratitude after bagging the lead role in the show and penned a heartfelt note saying, “It’s time for every girl to take their stand, fight for their dreams and show the so called society that we can. I am heartily welcoming you all to watch my upcoming show… All your love and support is much needed for #IMLIE ???? & and I know my family will never disappoint me.” She added, “Thank you for giving me this opportunity @gulenaghmakhan Ma’am… Aur haan, IMLIE aa rahi hai aapko gaana sunane iss 11 September se. Dil tham ke intezaar kijiye ga janab!! Special thanks to @4lionsfilms and @riyaz.imi”.

On the other hand, Sai Ketan Rao posted a message, saying, “A new journey begins as Agasthya Upadhyay with Imlie season 3. A story where two opposite worlds collide, meet Agasthya a man with clear goals, bold and ambitious. Need all your blessings & support.”

Going by the promo, it seems that while Kairi, now the new Imlie, has lost everything including her family, she is forced to take up a job of singing at a desi bar where she bumps into the business tycoon Agastya Upadhyay aka Sai Ketan Rao. Agastya’s car seems to have broken down in the middle of the road and he arrives at the bar to pass his time until it is repaired. It is where he comes across the singer and tries to offer her a whopping amount to work for him. But Imlie’s daughter staunchly refuses his offer and tells him curtly that even though she is poor, she will not sell her values or ethics for money. This leaves him surprised, and when he asks her name, she responds saying, ‘She is Imlie’.

