Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s upcoming romantic drama has been filmed extensively in Japan, adding fresh curiosity around the project.

Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film Ek Din has been generating interest ahead of its theatrical release, with its recently unveiled trailer and songs drawing attention for both their emotional tone and visually striking backdrop. The romantic drama, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, has been shot extensively in Japan, and new details suggest that the decision to film there came from Aamir Khan himself.

Aamir Khan suggested Japan as shooting location for Ek Din? Here’s what we know

According to an independent industry source, “While Ek Din has been extensively shot in Japan, it was mainly Aamir Khan’s idea to film it amidst the country’s scenic beauty. Having had an amazing experience with Japan through his films 3 Idiots and Dangal, which were released there, he wanted this time to capture the nation’s mesmerising landscapes and natural beauty.”

The Japanese locations have already become a talking point among viewers, with the trailer showcasing serene cityscapes, scenic countryside visuals and a softer aesthetic that complements the film’s romantic narrative. The songs released so far have also highlighted the film’s picturesque setting, adding to audience curiosity about the story.

Ek Din also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a long gap, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most noted creative collaborations. The duo has previously been associated with films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Their coming together again for a romantic project has naturally drawn attention from fans of their earlier work.

While Sunil Pandey directs the film, the association of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan has added another layer of anticipation around the project. Many industry watchers are keen to see whether Ek Din captures the same emotional connect that audiences have associated with their earlier collaborations.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Sai Pallavi alongside Junaid Khan in the lead roles. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit.

With its overseas setting, fresh pairing and renewed collaboration between familiar names, Ek Din is shaping up to be one of the notable romantic releases on the upcoming calendar. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor joins Aamir Khan in Rahul Mody’s Ashneer Grover biopic: Report

More Pages: Ek Din Box Office Collection

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